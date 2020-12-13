Pictet North America Advisors SA Purchases 277,122 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 247.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,054 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 277,122 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 6.3% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Apple were worth $45,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. State Street Corp grew its stake in Apple by 279.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,875,836,000 after buying an additional 495,180,468 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Apple by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 306.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 64,786,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,502,937,000 after purchasing an additional 48,834,074 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 113,515.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 40,320,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Apple by 303.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,035,374 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,289,067,000 after acquiring an additional 27,863,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $122.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.45. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $137.98.
In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $3,737,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $107.75 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Apple from $117.50 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $117.50) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.05.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.
