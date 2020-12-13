Pictet North America Advisors SA Purchases 277,122 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 247.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,054 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 277,122 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 6.3% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Apple were worth $45,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. State Street Corp grew its stake in Apple by 279.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,875,836,000 after buying an additional 495,180,468 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Apple by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 306.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 64,786,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,502,937,000 after purchasing an additional 48,834,074 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 113,515.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 40,320,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Apple by 303.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,035,374 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,289,067,000 after acquiring an additional 27,863,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $122.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.45. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $3,737,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $107.75 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Apple from $117.50 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $117.50) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.05.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

