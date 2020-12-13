BlackRock Inc. Sells 192,240 Shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGA)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGA) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,619,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 192,240 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of SIGA Technologies worth $31,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SIGA. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 39.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 400,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 113,366 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 782.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 374,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 331,746 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 13,256 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 11.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 24,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in SIGA Technologies by 27.3% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 219,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OTCMKTS:SIGA opened at $6.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.71. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $8.10.

SIGA Technologies (OTCMKTS:SIGA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.26 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SIGA. TheStreet raised SIGA Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. BidaskClub lowered SIGA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

