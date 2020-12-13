Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,649 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 3rd quarter valued at about $905,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 219.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 319,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 219,490 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 288,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. 2.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

SID has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

NYSE SID opened at $5.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of -46.33 and a beta of 2.03. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $5.67.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. Research analysts forecast that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel products, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.