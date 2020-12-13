Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 39.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WBS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,460,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,776,000 after purchasing an additional 651,014 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Webster Financial by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,881,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,426,000 after acquiring an additional 553,760 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Webster Financial by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,756,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,807,000 after acquiring an additional 461,109 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Webster Financial by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,519,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,699,000 after acquiring an additional 407,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Webster Financial by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 904,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,887,000 after acquiring an additional 354,525 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

WBS has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Webster Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Webster Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of WBS opened at $41.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.65. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $54.04.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $294.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.02 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 39.31%.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Recommended Story: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.