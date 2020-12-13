Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,925 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Scientific Games by 2.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

SGMS opened at $40.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 2.09. Scientific Games Co. has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $42.42.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $698.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.59 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Scientific Games Co. will post -3.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SGMS. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Scientific Games from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Scientific Games from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.

In other Scientific Games news, Chairman Ronald O. Perelman sold 4,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $131,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald O. Perelman sold 9,417,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $263,677,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,992,867 shares of company stock worth $727,800,276 over the last 90 days. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

Read More: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.