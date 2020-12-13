Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 5,065 Shares of Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in shares of Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB) by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,065 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Wabtec were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wabtec by 5,553.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 462,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,599,000 after acquiring an additional 453,993 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wabtec by 655.7% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 493,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,825,000 after acquiring an additional 428,107 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Wabtec by 69.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 914,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,595,000 after buying an additional 374,200 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Wabtec during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,239,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Wabtec during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,865,000. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $2,961,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 740,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,125,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total value of $680,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 267,061 shares of company stock valued at $19,163,712 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Wabtec from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wabtec from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wabtec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Melius began coverage on shares of Wabtec in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.75.

Shares of WAB opened at $74.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.75. Wabtec Co. has a 12-month low of $35.07 and a 12-month high of $81.50.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Wabtec had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Wabtec Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.51%.

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

