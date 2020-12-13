Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys New Position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 405,765.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 551,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,549,000 after acquiring an additional 551,841 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 146,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,572,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,949,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,020,000 after acquiring an additional 10,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,040,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IGV opened at $339.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.69. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 52-week low of $123.69 and a 52-week high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

