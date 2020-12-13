Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 32.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,745 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $57.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.14. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $62.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $267.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.98 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 6.68%. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 1,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.10 per share, with a total value of $43,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,972 shares in the company, valued at $515,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

TCBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.17.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

