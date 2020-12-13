Poehling Capital Management LLC Has $4.19 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Poehling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 248.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,188 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,813 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.2% of Poehling Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Apple by 279.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,875,836,000 after purchasing an additional 495,180,468 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,956,977,000 after buying an additional 2,448,814 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Apple by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after buying an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 306.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 64,786,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,502,937,000 after buying an additional 48,834,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 113,515.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 40,320,552 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BNP Paribas raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Apple from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays set a $100.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.05.

AAPL opened at $122.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $137.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $28,454,649.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,889,694.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

