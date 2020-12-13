Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 183.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

AMPH stock opened at $18.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.78 million, a P/E ratio of 133.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.86. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $22.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.91.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 5.50%. Research analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

