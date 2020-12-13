The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Takes $241,000 Position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 61.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 123.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,586,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,535,000 after purchasing an additional 878,154 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 896.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 93,672 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 17.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 4.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 31.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulgent Genetics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $49.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.75. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $54.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.35.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.69. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 43.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 3,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $168,030.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 447,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,293,503.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $4,617,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235,899 shares in the company, valued at $10,891,456.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,283 shares of company stock worth $7,125,530 over the last quarter. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fulgent Genetics Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

