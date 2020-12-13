The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 1,525 Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Construction Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,133,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Construction Partners by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,450,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,931 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Construction Partners by 330.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 675,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,294,000 after acquiring an additional 518,558 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Construction Partners by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,866,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,977,000 after acquiring an additional 290,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,889,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,997,000 after buying an additional 254,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROAD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Construction Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lowered Construction Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Construction Partners from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Construction Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.79.

Shares of ROAD opened at $27.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.93. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $29.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.58.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 11th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $224.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.50 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.14%. Construction Partners’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private infrastructure projects. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and liquid asphalt cement.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.