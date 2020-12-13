Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 299.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,463 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 6.6% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Apple by 279.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,875,836,000 after acquiring an additional 495,180,468 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,956,977,000 after buying an additional 2,448,814 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Apple by 290.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 306.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 64,786,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,502,937,000 after purchasing an additional 48,834,074 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 113,515.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 40,320,552 shares during the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $122.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apple from $107.75 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Apple to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.05.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $29,231,591.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $28,454,649.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,272 shares in the company, valued at $12,889,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

