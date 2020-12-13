Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 312.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,630 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,809 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Apple by 279.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,875,836,000 after purchasing an additional 495,180,468 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Apple by 290.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 306.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 64,786,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,502,937,000 after purchasing an additional 48,834,074 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 113,515.1% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 40,320,552 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Apple by 303.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,035,374 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,289,067,000 after purchasing an additional 27,863,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $122.41 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $137.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Apple to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.05.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $28,454,649.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,889,694.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.