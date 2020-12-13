PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Has $6.80 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 248.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,700 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,860 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 4.5% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Apple by 279.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,875,836,000 after purchasing an additional 495,180,468 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Apple by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after buying an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 306.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 64,786,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,502,937,000 after buying an additional 48,834,074 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 113,515.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 40,320,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Apple by 303.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,035,374 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,289,067,000 after purchasing an additional 27,863,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $122.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.45. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $3,737,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.05.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

