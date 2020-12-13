Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Boosted by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 317.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 935,201 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 711,356 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 5.5% of NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $108,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its holdings in Apple by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,917,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 395.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 17,269 shares during the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 296.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,586,000 after acquiring an additional 145,847 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Apple by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 272.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 565,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $65,478,000 after purchasing an additional 413,385 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Apple to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Apple from $109.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Macquarie restated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.60 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.05.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $122.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $3,737,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

