LPL Financial LLC Sells 152 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter worth $2,271,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in TransUnion by 5.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 483,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,753,000 after purchasing an additional 26,188 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in TransUnion by 21.7% in the third quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion by 4.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 45,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 2.3% during the third quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 213,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the period. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $95.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $52.50 and a 1-year high of $101.16.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. TransUnion had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

In related news, insider David M. Neenan sold 30,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $2,820,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 2,337 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $204,627.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,256 shares of company stock worth $8,716,675. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRU shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.17.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

