LPL Financial LLC Raises Stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BE. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Bloom Energy by 61.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Bloom Energy by 54.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Bloom Energy by 48.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. 35.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Christopher White sold 7,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $110,353.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Canada Pension Plan Investment sold 9,206,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $146,386,450.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,873,902 shares of company stock valued at $161,122,563. 26.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bloom Energy stock opened at $24.68 on Friday. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $31.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.29. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bloom Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

