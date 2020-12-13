G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp reduced its stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,584,084 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 42,888 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.28% of G-III Apparel Group worth $20,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GIII. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 496.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 34.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 215.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 22.2% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 12,456 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on GIII shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.55.

Shares of GIII opened at $22.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 46.07 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.16. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $34.42.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.52. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $826.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

See Also: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.