Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stock Position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.06% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCRI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 192.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 333.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the third quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. 55.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCRI stock opened at $52.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.98 million, a P/E ratio of 68.05 and a beta of 1.56. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.83 and a twelve month high of $57.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $59.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.55 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 7.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Truist boosted their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of March 11, 2020, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; 1 snack bar; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

