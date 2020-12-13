US Bancorp DE Cuts Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 30.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 362.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. 73.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVAV opened at $83.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.50 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.33. AeroVironment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $99.81.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVAV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair raised shares of AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

