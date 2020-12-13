AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Stock Holdings Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) by 295.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,460,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090,557 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $31,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AHCO. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the second quarter worth $32,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in AdaptHealth by 93.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

In other AdaptHealth news, Director Assured Investment Management sold 1,882,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $52,601,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total value of $418,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 257,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,979,689.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AdaptHealth stock opened at $37.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -624.73 and a beta of -0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.09. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $39.10.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $284.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.76 million. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 10.08%. As a group, analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AHCO shares. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub downgraded AdaptHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on AdaptHealth from $32.50 to $39.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AdaptHealth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

AdaptHealth Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO).

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.