Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 80,930 Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,930 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WKHS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter worth $2,733,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,009,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Workhorse Group in the second quarter worth about $374,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Workhorse Group in the third quarter worth about $416,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Workhorse Group in the third quarter worth about $234,000. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Pamela S. Mader sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Also, Director H. Benjamin Samuels sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $833,325.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 560,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,009,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,202 shares of company stock valued at $6,462,251 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

WKHS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workhorse Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

WKHS opened at $21.78 on Friday. Workhorse Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.67). On average, analysts predict that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Workhorse Group Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

