Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,524 Shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,764 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in TripAdvisor by 10.3% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,097,347 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $77,891,000 after buying an additional 382,878 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in TripAdvisor during the second quarter worth $8,879,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in TripAdvisor by 119.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,771 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $6,204,000 after buying an additional 193,992 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in TripAdvisor by 137.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 327,027 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after buying an additional 189,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in TripAdvisor by 532.1% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 213,104 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 179,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRIP. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on TripAdvisor in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded TripAdvisor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on TripAdvisor from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TripAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded TripAdvisor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. TripAdvisor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.11.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $28.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.70. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $31.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The travel company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.25. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TripAdvisor Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

