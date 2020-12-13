Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 645 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Robert Half International were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,245,000 after acquiring an additional 64,829 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 50,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 7,211 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 456.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 37,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 30,465 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 21,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHI opened at $64.20 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.38 and a 12-month high of $67.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.53.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

RHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra upgraded Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Robert Half International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Robert Half International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.25.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

