Lev Peker Sells 250,000 Shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Stock

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) CEO Lev Peker sold 250,000 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $3,757,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,717,718.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lev Peker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 11th, Lev Peker sold 500,000 shares of CarParts.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $7,165,000.00.

NASDAQ PRTS opened at $13.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $647.01 million, a PE ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 2.74. CarParts.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $17.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.71.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 123.97%. The business had revenue of $117.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.53 million. Research analysts predict that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in CarParts.com during the third quarter worth about $21,734,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CarParts.com by 235.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 810,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,760,000 after buying an additional 569,113 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in CarParts.com by 6,646.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 801,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,670,000 after buying an additional 790,083 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in CarParts.com by 150.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 762,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,248,000 after buying an additional 458,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CarParts.com by 58.2% during the third quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 549,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,936,000 after buying an additional 202,000 shares in the last quarter. 35.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of CarParts.com in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of CarParts.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of CarParts.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CarParts.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of CarParts.com in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarParts.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

