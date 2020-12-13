Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.98 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 309.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,121 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,942 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 0.8% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 303.3% in the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,223 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,250,000 after acquiring an additional 125,009 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 282.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,545 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after buying an additional 35,117 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 296.8% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 18,441 shares during the last quarter. Markston International LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 194.9% in the 3rd quarter. Markston International LLC now owns 735,589 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $85,188,000 after buying an additional 486,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Apple by 262.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 4,067,125 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $471,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $3,737,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $122.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.45. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Apple to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.05.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

