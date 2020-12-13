Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Increased by CWS Financial Advisors LLC

CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 312.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,343 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 48,745 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 5.0% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $122.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $137.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.05.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $3,737,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

