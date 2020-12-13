Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $260,000 Stock Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 31.6% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 362.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AVAV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair raised AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub cut AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on AeroVironment from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $83.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.50 and a beta of 0.55. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $99.81.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.87 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV).

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.