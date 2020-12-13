Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Takes Position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNCL. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 139.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

FNCL stock opened at $40.86 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $45.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.21 and its 200-day moving average is $35.43.

