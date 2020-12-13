US Bancorp DE Purchases 399 Shares of iShares Trust – iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Trust – iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 62.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Trust – iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXI. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Trust – iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,853,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,839,000 after purchasing an additional 480,874 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Trust – iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in iShares Trust – iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,143,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Trust – iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 175.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,341,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,940,000 after buying an additional 1,491,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Trust – iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,560,000.

Shares of FXI stock opened at $46.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.68 and a 200-day moving average of $43.38. iShares Trust – iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $49.44.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

