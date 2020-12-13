The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 3,045 Shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,045 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 1,074.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 398,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 364,644 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 15,702 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 178,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 23,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARLO stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.59. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $8.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.53 million, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.79.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.22. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ARLO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

