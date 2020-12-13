BlackRock Inc. Sells 53,628 Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,685,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,628 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.82% of Heritage Commerce worth $31,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,921,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,929,000 after purchasing an additional 66,570 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,406,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,283 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,303,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,783,000 after purchasing an additional 145,450 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 269.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 435,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 386,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 20,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

NASDAQ:HTBK opened at $8.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.44. The stock has a market cap of $528.45 million, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.16. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 1 year low of $6.04 and a 1 year high of $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $36.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.55 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 48.60%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

In related news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 10,000 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,347 shares in the company, valued at $226,602.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.