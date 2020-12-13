Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 405.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,714 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the third quarter worth $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 106.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the third quarter worth $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 7,592.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the third quarter worth $57,000.

POR opened at $41.54 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $31.96 and a twelve month high of $63.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.26.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.14. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 68.20%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on POR. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Sidoti decreased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2019, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,264 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 423 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

