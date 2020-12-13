Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 22,015 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 42.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,215 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,015 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.06% of Alarm.com worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALRM. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Alarm.com by 343.7% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,238,155 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,703 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alarm.com by 16.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,665,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,356,000 after buying an additional 674,339 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 323,590.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 297,703 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,097,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $392,110,000 after purchasing an additional 219,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 23.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,087,008 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,449,000 after purchasing an additional 209,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Alarm.com news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 4,691 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $374,435.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,956,692.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mayo A. Shattuck III sold 17,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $945,885.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,719,937.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,505 shares of company stock worth $15,974,276 over the last 90 days. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $77.85 on Friday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.69.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $158.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.51 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 12.64%. Alarm.com’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALRM. BidaskClub upgraded Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alarm.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Alarm.com from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Alarm.com from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alarm.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.75.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

