Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 99.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,863 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,870 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.22% of Stamps.com worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,681,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $646,066,000 after buying an additional 240,204 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stamps.com by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $334,143,000 after purchasing an additional 42,105 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Stamps.com by 304.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 665,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,363,000 after purchasing an additional 501,012 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Stamps.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 547,649 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Stamps.com by 124.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 451,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,995,000 after purchasing an additional 250,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.80.

STMP opened at $196.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 0.50. Stamps.com Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.14 and a 1-year high of $325.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.89.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $1.87. The firm had revenue of $193.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.77 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James Nathan Jones sold 15,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $2,889,393.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,850.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jonathan Bourgoine sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,202 shares of company stock worth $22,562,111 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

