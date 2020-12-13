Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Holdings in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 91,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,151 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.11% of RPT Realty worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RPT. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 351.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the third quarter worth about $61,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the third quarter worth about $84,000. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RPT opened at $8.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $666.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.18. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $15.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.36.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.25). RPT Realty had a net margin of 35.25% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Compass Point upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. RPT Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.90.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

