Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 908.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 589,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 531,203 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth $113,000.

SBH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Sally Beauty from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sally Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.29.

Shares of SBH opened at $11.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.61. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $19.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 305.73% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $957.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 11,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $124,169.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,005,826.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $44,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,826 shares in the company, valued at $351,359.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

