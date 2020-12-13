Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Stock Holdings Raised by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,178 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Harsco were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSC. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Harsco in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Harsco by 217.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Harsco by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Harsco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

Harsco stock opened at $17.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.00, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.45. Harsco Co. has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $23.61.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.40 million. Harsco had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Harsco Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

