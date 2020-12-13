Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stake in CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,121 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.13% of CONMED worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNMD. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 6.9% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,566,724 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $123,254,000 after buying an additional 101,565 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 139.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,142,653 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $82,260,000 after purchasing an additional 665,606 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 9.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,025,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $73,792,000 after purchasing an additional 87,952 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 31.4% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 677,617 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $53,308,000 after purchasing an additional 161,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 8.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,970,000 after purchasing an additional 42,312 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub raised CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

CONMED stock opened at $103.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.03. CONMED Co. has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $113.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.63. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $237.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.91 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

In other news, VP Johonna Marie Pelletier sold 456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $42,845.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,881 shares in the company, valued at $364,658.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Terence M. Berge sold 10,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $1,038,531.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,481.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,258 shares of company stock valued at $5,012,209 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

