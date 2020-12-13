La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 45.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,188 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.07% of La-Z-Boy worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZB. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

Shares of LZB opened at $38.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.06 and its 200-day moving average is $31.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.20. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $42.69.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $459.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of La-Z-Boy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In other La-Z-Boy news, COO Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 96,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $3,560,247.76. Also, CEO Kurt L. Darrow sold 42,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $1,496,142.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 618,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,713,077.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 357,565 shares of company stock valued at $13,696,745. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

Featured Article: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB).

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.