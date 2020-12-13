Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Holdings in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 317.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,214 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.54% of Matrix Service worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Matrix Service in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Matrix Service by 351.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Matrix Service in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Matrix Service in the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Matrix Service in the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

In other news, Director James Harry Miller bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $26,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MTRX opened at $9.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.24. Matrix Service has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $23.83. The company has a market cap of $254.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.57.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $182.77 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Matrix Service will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised Matrix Service from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Matrix Service Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.