Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 14,983.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 943,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 937,543 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.98% of Gray Television worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GTN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Gray Television by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television in the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Gray Television by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 198,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Gray Television by 132.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 114,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GTN stock opened at $18.39 on Friday. Gray Television, Inc. has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $23.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.19 and a 200-day moving average of $14.87.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.25. Gray Television had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $604.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Gray Television currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

