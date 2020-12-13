Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 53,601 Shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 229.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,987 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,601 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.40% of Orthofix Medical worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OFIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 458,143 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 185,631 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,781,000 after acquiring an additional 6,771 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 358,202 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,154,000 after buying an additional 57,787 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 52,401 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 16,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OFIX opened at $37.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.09. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $47.91. The company has a market cap of $732.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.52. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $110.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.85 million. Research analysts expect that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Orthofix Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Orthofix Medical in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

