Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 47.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,737 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 2.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 32.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 0.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 8.3% in the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 13,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at $25,000. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Union Gaming Research raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Argus raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boyd Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.59.

BYD stock opened at $41.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.74 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $43.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.99.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.68 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. Boyd Gaming’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 53,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $1,674,027.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,003.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,248,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,341,115.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 252,974 shares of company stock valued at $9,142,411. 29.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

