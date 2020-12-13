Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 5,313.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,077 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,769 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.37% of Armstrong World Industries worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 56.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 369,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,420,000 after purchasing an additional 133,938 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 305.0% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 20,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 15,648 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 125.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 16,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 54.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 15,312 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.58.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 33,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,673,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,946,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWI stock opened at $79.35 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $111.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -50.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.04.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The construction company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 49.60%. The firm had revenue of $246.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 17.57%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

