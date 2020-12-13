JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $7.82 Million Stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,010,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,226 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.71% of Clear Channel Outdoor worth $7,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCO. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 262.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 75,510 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 538.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 230,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 194,573 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 780,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 57,200 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 46,880 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.10 to $1.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.59.

Clear Channel Outdoor stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $649.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.56. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.13.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $447.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

