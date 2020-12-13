Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 976.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,791 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.08% of BankUnited worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in BankUnited during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in BankUnited by 21.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in BankUnited by 266.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 212,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after buying an additional 154,261 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BankUnited during the second quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in BankUnited by 30.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 64,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 15,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

In other BankUnited news, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 76,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $2,201,655.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,244,979.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 14,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $431,502.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,327,378.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 493,741 shares of company stock worth $14,655,776. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $32.25 on Friday. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $37.60. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.28 and its 200 day moving average is $23.11.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $223.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.77 million. Analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Stephens began coverage on BankUnited in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BankUnited from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet raised BankUnited from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.22.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

