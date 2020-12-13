Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 288,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,473 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.17% of Glu Mobile worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Glu Mobile by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,227,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,098,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,340,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,288,000 after purchasing an additional 405,000 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 184,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 121,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 11,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GLUU. BidaskClub lowered shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.80 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Glu Mobile from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.69.

In other Glu Mobile news, Director Greg Brandeau sold 42,000 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $370,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Masi Niccolo De sold 163,367 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $1,465,401.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 661,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,062.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 368,934 shares of company stock valued at $3,514,428. 6.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GLUU opened at $9.15 on Friday. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.69.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $147.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.54 million. Research analysts forecast that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

