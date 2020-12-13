JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 41,827 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,827 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.38% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $7,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 12.5% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,746,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,404,000 after acquiring an additional 417,490 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 947,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,760,000 after acquiring an additional 28,310 shares during the last quarter. Central Securities Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 3rd quarter worth $8,276,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 3rd quarter worth $6,858,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 473,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,878,000 after acquiring an additional 182,139 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KW stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.12. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $22.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.04 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 22.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.21%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

